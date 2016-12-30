From producer panelists to academic and private industry representatives, the 2017 Iowa Forage and Grassland Council (IFGC) Conference will offer a wealth of information and experience to attendees.

ISU Extension and Outreach beef program specialist and current IFGC President Joe Sellers said the event, set for Jan. 19-20 at the Iowa State University Alumni Center in Ames, is a bargain thanks to support from North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education – or SARE – program, the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture, the Iowa Beef Center, the Iowa Farm Bureau and many forage partners of IFGC. It will be immediately followed by the Practical Farmers of Iowa (PFI) conference that starts at noon at the Scheman Building at the Iowa State Center.

“To attend both days of the IFGC conference or the PFI conference, IFGC or PFI members pay just $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Non-members pay $70 or $80 respectively, and single day rates also are available,” he said.

In addition to industry professionals, the conference also will feature two producer panels on extended grazing and grazing management experiences and break-out presentations on beef and sheep forage nutrition and mineral nutrition.

“Again this year we’re partnering with PFI so we can share speakers their members have identified,” Sellers said. “For example, Will Harris of Bluffton, Georgia, will speak at both conferences.”

The detailed agenda and registration form for the IFGC conference are available on the IBC website and at http://www.iowaforage.org. For more information, contact Sellers by phone at 641-203-1270 or by email at sellers@iastate.edu