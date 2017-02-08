4th Street Diner

HACAP North Benton Center

202 East Fourth St

Vinton, IA 52349

319-472-4761

Hot Home Delivered Meals are available Sunday thru Friday in Vinton. The suggested contribution is $3.75/meal if you are 60 or older. For those under age 60, the required contribution is $4.50/meal. Please call by 10:00 AM daily to cancel or add a Home Delivered Meal.

FREE SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM AVAILABLE DAILY FOR EVERYONE WHO EATS A MEAL AT THE SITE DURING MEAL SERVICE TIMES.

For more information about services, please call 319-472-4761, or to reserve a table for groups of three or more. We also have nutritious frozen meals and liquid supplements; delivery is available throughout Benton County.

All contributions are used toward the continued operations of the meal site.

Each month the 4th St Diner has a birthday celebration on the second Tuesday; February’s Birthday Dinner will be on the 14th. Anyone having a birthday for that particular month is encouraged to make a reservation for themselves and any guests they would like to celebrate with. Reservations for the Birthday Dinner table can be made by calling 472-4761 and needs to be made before 10:00 AM on the day of the celebration.

Tuesday, January 3rd, the afternoon activity was 10-Cent Bingo with Maureen Haisman as the volunteer caller. Esther Novotny handpicked the games. Game 1 was “4 Postage Stamps” with George Eckhart winning. Game 2 was “Letter N” which was won by JoAnn Roster. Game 3 was the “Wild # with 3 Bingos”, which was won by Delane Kalina. George Eckhart won game 4 which was “Letter Z”. “Blackout”, the final game of the day was won by Esther Novotny.

Wednesday, January 4th, the afternoon activity was 10-Cent Bingo with Richard Westcott as the volunteer caller; JoAnn Roster handpicked the games. Game 1 was “4 Corners & Frame the Free” with Viola Calvert winning. Game 2 was “Letter M” which was won by JoAnn Roster. Game 3 was the “Letter X”, which was won by Greta Geiken and Mae Wilhelmi. Greta also won game 4 which was “9 Pack”. “Blackout”, the final game of the day was won by Mae Wilhelmi and Lorraine Fix.

Thursday, January 5th, the afternoon activity was 10-Cent Bingo with Leroy Wieser as the volunteer caller; Ruth Wieditz handpicked the games. Game 1 was “Goal Post & Football” with Marcia Relf & George Eckhart winning. Game 2 was “4 Corners & Round the Free” which was won by Hazel Eastwood, Viola Calvert, and JoAnn Roster. Game 3 was the “Wild # & 3 Bingos”, which was won by Norma Ellis and Marcia Relf. Greta Geiken and JoAnn Roster won game 4 which was “Letter W”. Blackout”, the final game of the day was won by Greta Geiken.

Friday, January 6th, the afternoon activity was a 500 Card party. Margaret Fuehrer, Leroy Wieser, and Merle Roths were the winners of the day. After the games, refreshments were served by the card club. HACAP provided the beverages.

Monday, January 9th, the afternoon activity was a Pepper Card Party. There were 2 tables of players. Leroy Wieser (235), Richard Westcott (229), and Hazel Eastwood (225) were the winners of the day. After the games, refreshments were served by the card club. HACAP provided the beverages.

The January Birthday Party was held on Tuesday, January 10th. We were musically entertained by Barb Riggle. Bob Adams, Bea Payton, Don Selken, Merle Roths, and Stanley Hepker, all celebrated their birthdays with us.

Wednesday, January 11th, the afternoon activity was 10-Cent Bingo with Leroy Wieser as the volunteer caller; Viola Calvert handpicked the games. Game 1 was “9 Pack” with Bea Payton winning. Game 2 was “Goal Post & Football” which was won by Oma Eckhart, Viola Calvert, and Hazel Eastwood. Game 3 was the “Wild # & 3 Bingos”, which was won by Ruth Wieditz and Hazel Eastwood. Oma Eckhart won game 4 which was “Letter M”. “Blackout”, the final game of the day was won by George Eckhart.

Thursday, January 12th, the afternoon activity was 10-Cent Bingo with Ruth Wieditz as the volunteer caller; Norma Ellis handpicked the games. Game 1 was “4 Postage Stamps” with Leroy Wieser winning. Game 2 was “4 Corners and Down the Middle” which was won by Greta Geiken. Game 3 was the “Letter W”, which was also won by Greta Geiken. Greta Geiken won game 4 which was “9 Pack”. “Blackout”, the final game of the day was won by Greta Geiken.

Friday, January 13th, the afternoon activity was a 500 Card party. There were 4 tables of players. Don Selken (3340), Margaret Fuehrer (2610), and Hazel Eastwood (2580), were the winners of the day. After the games, refreshments were served by the card club. HACAP provided the beverages.