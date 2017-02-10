The Seldin Company announced completion and the opening of Center Point Apartments, a new development located off Center Point Road NE, just south of 29th Street NE.

A Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening were held to celebrate the project.

“Seldin Company is excited to be expanding in the Cedar Rapids area and to help serve housing needs of the community,” Deana Fleming, Seldin Company Regional Portfolio Manager, said. “Center Point is bringing new life to a previously vacant lot in Cedar Rapids, and with many other businesses in the area, we are providing quality housing in a great area for our residents.”

Center Point Apartments were constructed and developed by T.W. Sather Company of Madison, Wisconsin and received funding from Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Funds. The funds aim to help construct new housing projects and help to rebuild and grow Cedar Rapids, as well as other communities, following the 2008 flooding of the Cedar River.

The two buildings that make up Center Point Apartments feature 60 apartment homes with in-unit washers and dryers, brand new kitchen appliances and many

other amenities. The property is pet-friendly and also features heated underground parking.