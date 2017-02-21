“What Cover Crops can do for Your Soil” by Tom Kaspar, USDA-ARS Scientist, is one of the presentations featured at the March 2 annual meeting of the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association, owners of the Iowa State University Southeast Research Farm near Crawfordsville. Other topics include “Management of Palmer Amaranth” by Meaghan Anderson, ISU Extension Field Agronomist, and “Crop Market Outlook – Strategies and Tools” by Ray Jenkins, Retired Cargill Grain Merchandiser. The annual meeting will be at the Johnson County Extension office in Iowa City, beginning at 10:00 a.m. There is no cost to attend and the annual meeting is open to the public. Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will also be available, again at no charge.

Contact your local Iowa State University County Extension office for more information.