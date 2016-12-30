AMES, Iowa — Cow-calf producers who want to learn more about improving returns from their enterprise are invited to attend any in a series of strategy-focused workshops in early 2017 hosted by the Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Iowa State cow-calf specialist Patrick Gunn is organizing the workshops and will share information about feeding, including grazing harvest residue, cover crops and alternative feeds.

“I’ll also talk about controlling feed waste, formulating balanced rations and winter supplementation,” he said. “In addition, extension beef program specialists will present other cost-controlling management schemes specific to their areas.”

Some of the information to be shared involves research that investigated factors affecting feeder calf price and how changes in marketing timing may affect revenue. He and extension beef program specialists from each area also will talk about other long-term strategies that improve revenue such as changes in the breeding program and how to shorten the calving season, Gunn said.

“Annual cow costs are projected to be more than $800, and up to 45 percent higher than in 2010 before drought conditions impacted the U.S.,” he said. “Because winter feed costs are one of the largest expenses, reducing feed cost while maintaining cow productivity is key for producers to achieve good returns.”

Preregister by the date listed below and pay $20 per person at the door. Walk-in registration is $25 with no meal guarantee. Preregister either by calling IBC at 515-294-2333 or emailing beefcenter@iastate.edu. You also can contact the beef program specialist listed by that individual session.

Workshop locations and schedules include:

Jan. 17. Protivin, The Mint. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Preregister by Jan. 13. Russ Euken, 641-923-2856 or Denise Schwab, 319-472-4739

Jan. 18. Hampton, Hampton Country Club. Noon to 3 p.m. Preregister by Jan. 16. Russ Euken, 641-923-2856

Jan. 30. Independence, Heartland Acres. 6 to 9 p.m. Preregister by Jan. 23. Denise Schwab, 319-472-4739

Feb. 8 Tipton US Bank 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Pre register by Feb. 6 Denise Schwab, 319-472-4739

Feb. 22. Ames, Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center, ISU campus. 6 to 9 p.m. Preregister by Feb. 20. Russ Euken, 641-923-2856