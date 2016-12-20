By Melissa Schwan, Vinton Unlimited Director

Have you had your card punched yet today?

Congratulations to Sarah Mathis our week 4 winner in the ‘holiday lights’ promotion! Sarah has won Vinton Value Dollars!

The ‘Holiday Lights’ punch card program officially ends on December 24th. We have had exceptional participation so far -both by the businesses and the shoppers! At the end of week 3, we had over 1,400 completed cards turned in. I’ll let you do the math but that’s a lot of shopping being done locally! (1,400 x $100 …..whoa!)

We will draw our final weekly winner early next week and then one grand prize winner will be drawn as well. The grand prize is valued at over $875 and includes Vinton Value Dollars and goodies from the following merchants: Arnold Motor Supply, Birker’s Bows & Iowa Crafters, Cameron Clothing, Clingman Pharmacy, Henkle Creek Mercantile, Jessy’s Gem Gallery, Kromminga Motors, La Reyna, LaGrange Pharmacy, McDowell’s, Michael & Dowd, Nature’s Corner, Nicks TV & Appliance, The Mall @ RJ Enders, Three D Kitchens, Tootsies Ice Cream & More and Viking Sewing.

Winners to date include:

Week 1 – Amanda Erickson

Week 2 – Randy Forsyth

Week 3 – Marcy Horst

Week 4 – Sarah Mathis

Week 5 – to be drawn

Grand prize – to be drawn