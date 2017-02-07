The 2017 EIHPA conference will focus on two unique methods of incorporating forage crops into grain crops. All are welcome to attend the March 10 meeting at Buzzy’s in Welton beginning at 10.m. The $30 fee is payable at the door and includes a membership to the organization and meal at the event. Extension beef program specialist Denise Schwab provides more information.

