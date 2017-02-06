By Melissa Schwan, Vinton Unlimited

Dreary skies and cold temps got you down? Start thinking about warm weather, sunshine and Vinton’s Boom-Fest celebration!

Applications are now available for the 8th Annual Boom-Fest celebration held in conjunction with the 11th Annual Boomtown fireworks show.

Download the vendor registration form from http://vinton.info/events/boomfest/boomfest-vendors/, stop by City Hall or email info@vintonia.org to receive a form.

Boom-Fest is scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 10am to 4pm in Vinton, Iowa.

We are once again looking for arts & crafts, farmers market, antique, repurposed treasures and food vendors to set up in the heart of our downtown district.

Register with payment by March 1 to receive $10 off your 1st booth space! Cost varies from $40 to $120, depending on the size of the booth.

Booth acceptance is contingent upon approval from the Vinton Unlimited Boom-Fest Committee. Notification will be done via email.

We continue to make tweaks from your feedback from previous years to make this year even better. We are also working on new and fun activities for the kids…and maybe adults as well! A full schedule will be released later this spring. Be sure to check out the Vinton Unlimited website and Facebook page for updates!