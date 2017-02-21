Click to view flyer Annual meeting Farmers and agriculture suppliers will want to attend the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association annual meeting at the Johnson County Extension office in Iowa City on Thursday, March 2, 2017 beginning at 10:00 a.m., according to association president Ken Wuthrich.

Following a brief business meeting, the day will feature an update on activities at the Iowa State University (ISU) Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm by President Wuthrich and Superintendent Myron Rees and presentations on “What Cover Crops can do for Your Soil” by Tom Kaspar, USDA-ARS Scientist, “Management of Palmer Amaranth” by Meaghan Anderson, ISU Extension Field Agronomist, and “Crop Market Outlook – Strategies and Tools” by Ray Jenkins, Retired Cargill Grain Merchandiser.

The meeting, including lunch, will be provided at no charge and will conclude at 2:30 pm. Certified Crop Advisor Continuing Education Units will be available.

For more information, contact Meaghan Anderson (mjanders@iastate.edu), Greg Brenneman (gregb@iastate.edu) or Ryan Drollette (drollett@iastate.edu) at (319) 337-2145, Rebecca Vittetoe (rka8@iastate,edu) at (319) 653-4811, or Virgil Schmitt (vschmitt@iastate.edu) at (563) 263-5701.