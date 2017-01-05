ACT I would like to announce Auditions for its March production of “Caught In The Net.” All Auditions will be held at the ACT 1 Center. The ACT I center is located in the Old West School building. The entrance is on the west doors on E Ave.

Audition Dates/Times:

Sunday, January 8th 2-4PM

Monday, January 9th 6:30-8:30 PM

“Caught In the Net” is the sequel to “Run for Your Wife.” John Smith, bigamist taxi driver, is still keeping his two families in different parts of London unaware of each other. When his teenage children, a girl from one family and a boy from the other, meet on the Internet John is plunged into a unbelievable trap of his own making!

Characters Needed:

*Gavin Smith: 16 years old boy

*Vicky Smith: 15 years old girl

*Barbara Smith: About 40 years old. Warm and motherly

*Mary Smith: About 40 years old. Edgier than Barbara

*John Smith: About 40 years old. A regular chap in over his head

*Stan Gardner: About 40 years old. A quick thinker under stress

*Mr. Gardner: About 70 years old. Stock character with the ability for some physical challenges.

Performance dates:

March 9th, 10th, 11th at 7PM

March 12th at 2PM

Directed by Steve Arnold.

Please email spotlight@act1.org with any questions you might have.

More Details can be found on our web page: act1.org