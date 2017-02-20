Union High School is the site of an ocean liner under construction, says musical co-director Tim J. Mitchell.

That’s right, UHS vocal music is building a 2-story ocean liner…..not one that will float, mind you, but you will get the idea. This elaborate build is for their Spring Musical “Anything Goes” on March 17 & 18.

“This is by far the most elaborate construction we have done for a musical in the 17 years I have been at Union,” stated Mitchell. “This classic American musical deserves as much detail work as possible and so we decided to go all in this year.”

The deck of the ocean liner will have two complete stories, five working doors, two sets of curved stairs, as well as walls that completely open up to transform the set to a whole new locations. Most of the construction is being done by the directors and cast with some special design and build help from Scott Garwood and Travis Fleshner. The set will also feature some amazing curved pipe work done by Corey Neuendorf and the crew at Motorhead Mayhem in La Porte City. The overall effect will help transport the audience to the glory days of ocean travel following the great depression.

Ticket information will be released soon.