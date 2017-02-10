By Rose Trafford, Palace Theatre

Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker return to the Palace screen as stars in our latest sci-fi film, Arrival.

Playing the Palace Friday, February 10 through Thursday, February 16 at 7 pm, and Monday, February 13 at 2 pm, Arrival features Adams as Louise Banks, a linguist caring for her daughter, who has cancer. After her daughter’s death, Adams continues her language work and lectures at a university. During a lecture, 12 objects appear out of thin air. Not airplanes, not human made spaceships, but alien spacecrafts. A U.S. Army Colonel, J T Weber (Whitaker), asks Louise to help decipher the extraterrestrial code in order to see why they came to Earth. Working alongside Louise is Ian Donnelly (Renner), a theoretical physicist. The duo travel to a military base in Montana, near the landing point of one of the spacecrafts. They begin their work with the aliens, which are nicknamed “heptopods” due to their long, unusual seven limbs. Louise settles in to learn about them, and soon begins to decipher parts of the complicated circular symbols that is their written language. The more skilled she becomes in learning their language, the more Louise has visions. The visions start out as visions of herself and her daughter, but they soon become more complicated and involve the people around her.

Off the site, the impending threat of the aliens grows. Louise is not the only one that has worked at translating the language- other linguists have claimed that the aliens are saying “use weapon”. Louise believes that weapon may have another translation- possibly “tool” or “technology”. Others are not willing to take that chance, and soon the nations of the world are uniting together to destroy the extraterrestrials.

Louise is outnumbered- will she able to figure out the alien’s intentions, or will militaries around the world declare war first?

Arrival has been very well received among critics and audiences, and has a score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. It is rated PG-13 for brief strong language. Arrival will be shown daily in 2D.