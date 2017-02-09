NewBo City Market will be the location for the first Cedar Rapids screening of a new wine documentary, called Wine Diamonds: Uncorking America’s Heartland.
“The rise of the wine and grape industry in Iowa and throughout the upper Midwest is extraordinary,” says Brad Johnson, Director and Producer of Wine Diamonds, “and there is an interesting and exciting story to tell.”
For the past three years the Eastern Iowa-based filmmakers focused on the upper Midwest wine story, met with wine industry members in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, traveled more than 2,000 miles, and interviewed nearly 200 individuals.
The Special Screening of Wine Diamonds will be held at NewBo City Market on Saturday, February 11th, as part of a Celebration of Midwestern Wines, called: CinéVino.Visitors will enjoy an evening filled with film, music, and wine, presented by Linn Area Credit Union! CinéVino begins at 6:30 p.m. with a FREE wine tasting featuring Midwestern wines, light hors d’oeuvres, and live acoustic music by Bryce Janey. The film begins at 7:45pm. CinéVino is FREE and open to anyone 21 or older. Seating is limited, so make your reservations today!
FREE Tickets: http://bit.ly/2jxtsMB
Film Overview (runtime 76 minutes): Forget everything you thought you knew about wine! Wine Diamonds: Uncorking America’s Heartland™ explores the difficulties and excitement of creating a new wine region in the Heartland and rewrites winemaking history in the process. The documentary begins by tracing the historical significance of one the early grape breeding pioneers of the Midwest, Elmer Swenson, and then explores the challenges of grape production, wine making and consumer acceptance in the upper Midwest. Five winemaking families share their personal stories of struggle and success as they attempt to create a new wine region. World renowned wine authorities, Doug Frost (Master Sommelier and Master of Wine) and Tim Hanni (Master of Wine) answer the big questions about cold-hardy grapes and wine. The film ends on a high note as key figures in the wine industry imagine the future of this new nontraditional wine region.