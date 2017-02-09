NewBo City Market will be the location for the first Cedar Rapids screening of a new wine documentary, called Wine Diamonds: Uncorking America’s Heartland.

“The rise of the wine and grape industry in Iowa and throughout the upper Midwest is extraordinary,” says Brad Johnson, Director and Producer of Wine Diamonds, “and there is an interesting and exciting story to tell.”

For the past three years the Eastern Iowa-based filmmakers focused on the upper Midwest wine story, met with wine industry members in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, traveled more than 2,000 miles, and interviewed nearly 200 individuals.

The Special Screening of Wine Diamonds will be held at NewBo City Market on Saturday, February 11th, as part of a Celebration of Midwestern Wines, called: CinéVino.Visitors will enjoy an evening filled with film, music, and wine, presented by Linn Area Credit Union! CinéVino begins at 6:30 p.m. with a FREE wine tasting featuring Midwestern wines, light hors d’oeuvres, and live acoustic music by Bryce Janey. The film begins at 7:45pm. CinéVino is FREE and open to anyone 21 or older. Seating is limited, so make your reservations today!

FREE Tickets : http://bit.ly/2jxtsMB