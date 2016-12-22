The Palace will be celebrating the holidays with Trolls. Dreamworks latest animated feature opens Friday, December 23 at 7 pm. We will have a 2 pm showing ONLY on Saturday, December 24, and will be CLOSED on Christmas, Sunday, December 25. We reopen on Monday with our regular schedule, including a 2 pm matinee that day and 7 pm shows every night through Thursday, January 29. We have added a 4 pm matinee on Wednesday, December 28. Everyone knows about the loveable dolls, trolls, but not everyone may know their story. Trolls are a staple in Nordic mythology, but they didn’t become famous in the US until their introduction as a toy in the 1960’s. After decades and generations of popularity, DreamWorks Animation bought the worldwide rights to the troll dolls and image in 2013. Developing a movie was inevitable!

Trolls features the voice talents of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, Russell Brand, James Corden, and Gwen Stefani. Our story starts in the land of the Trolls, a place where the creatures sing, dance, and are happy all day long. The evil creatures, the Bergen, are the exact opposite. They find that the only way they can feel any sort of happiness is by eating Trolls! However, the Trolls figure out how to get away (the plan is led by the Troll King, of course) and they live happily for a couple of decades, hidden from the Bergen. When the Troll King’s daughter, Poppy, wishes to throw a huge party in memory of their great escape, she is warned that the Bergen may take notice of their activities. Sure enough, an exiled Bergen spots fireworks and tracks down the Trolls! This Bergen captures some of the Trolls, and although Poppy manages to hide, she soon realizes that none of the remaining free Trolls are brave enough to save the others. She attempts to save them on her own, and attracts all sorts of trouble along the way. If she fails, all the Trolls will soon be eaten by the Bergen!

Trolls is rated PG, runs 93 minutes, and will be shown in 3D. As always, we’ll show the film in 2D on 2D Tuesday.

HOLIDAY HOURS AND UPCOMING SHOWS The Palace plays Fantastic Beasts beginning on Friday, December 30. We have two showings on New Years Eve – 2 pm and 7 pm, and will be open at 7 pm on New Years Day. Mark your calendars for Sunday, January 15 at 2 pm. Erin Horst and Adam Yankowy will perform Two Lost Souls, a cabaret, at the Palace, sponsored by ACT I. Tickets are $7 for adults and $2 for children, and may be purchasefd in advanced at www.act1.org. Happy Holidays from the trustees, managers, staff, and volunteers at the Palace! LOST AND FOUND Here’s what’s waiting for you to reclaim in the window at the Palace: a set of keys found in the balcony 2 hats a warm vest a TROUBLE bracelet