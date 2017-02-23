By Rose Trafford, Vinton Palace

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone return to the silver screen in La La Land, arguably the most critically acclaimed film of 2016. La La Land has received a record 14 Oscar nominations, tied only with Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950). It also received a record-breaking seven wins at the Golden Globes and five wins at the British Academy Film Awards.

Playing the Palace silver screen on Friday, Feb 24 through Thursday, March 2, and Monday, February 27 at 2 pm, La La Land’s title references a nick-name for Los Angeles, as well as the idiom for being your own world and out of touch reality. Some might describe the main characters as out of touch with reality, as we have Mia (Stone) an aspiring actress that serves coffee, and Sebastian (Gosling) a jazz musician who wants nothing more than to open his own jazz club. As the two work to get ahead in their own fields, their paths cross randomly one night, the same night in which Sebastian gets fired for failing to stick to the setlist at a club. Mia tells him that his music is good, but he doesn’t care and brushes her away. Things may have ended there, but the two meet again months later and begin to fall for each other.

Slowly but surely they work towards their dreams, supporting one another along the way. However, while Mia is encouraged to write a single-actress play, Sebastian ends up signing to play keyboard with a pop band. He hates it, but they need to have some sort of income, and Mia’s mother is doubtful of Sebastian’s ability to provide financially.

Things continue to unravel for the two of them. They need to look to each other, as well as look around, to find out if they can make it in La La Land.

La La Land is rated PG-13. It has about a dozen original musical numbers.

La La Land has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Leading Actor, Best Leading Actress, Best Original Song (“Audition” and “City of Stars”), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing.