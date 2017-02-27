By Nick Fisher

Marc & Brandi Janssen play traditional American music inspired by the first generation of rural recording and radio artists. Moving seamlessly between old-time, bluegrass, and country music, the Janssens feature rare old fiddle tunes, driving banjo numbers, early bluegrass songs, and country duets. They are particularly fond of old country and bluegrass duets, through which they have established a powerful vocal harmony that has delighted audiences across the Midwest. Find them at https://theprairiefiddle.com/media/

Please join us Saturday, March 11th for an evening of musical entertainment with Marc & Brandi Janssen at the Farmers Mercantile Hall in Garrison IA. They provided a very enjoyable and entertaining show the last time they performed in Garrison and we are looking forward to their return!

Music will be from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. Admisson $7. Farmers Mercantile Hall is located at 100 West Main St Garrison IA.

Refreshments will be provided by the Garrison Library.

Hope to see you there!