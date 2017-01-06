By Rose Trafford, Vinton Palace

Disney’s 56th animated film Moana is now showing at the Palace Theatre!

Ages ago, on the shores of the Polynesian Islands, the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) stole a stone heart that belonged to a goddess. He planned to give it to humanity as a gift, but it was lost at sea. One thousand years later, a teenage girl named Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) lives on the island with her family, but all is not well. The theft has slowly caused problems within the natural order of the island- fish are scarce and vegetation is dying. After a clue from her grandmother, Moana (who happens to be the chief’s daughter) sets off to sea to reclaim the heart and save her people’s way of life.

Along the way Maui reaches out to help Moana, but he has a selfish wish of his own. Not only did he lose the heart, but he also lost the mystical fish hook that allows him to change shape. Together he and Moana navigate the seas, and learn more about themselves along the way.

Moana was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, the same duo that directed Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and The Princess and the Frog. It is their first entirely CG-animated movie. Moana has been very well received by both critics and audiences, receiving a score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Many audiences liked that the film focused on Moana’s development as a person, and not a love interest.

Moana is rated PG for peril and some frightening images. It runs 113 minutes and will be in 3D.

MORE SCHEDULE CHANGES Please note Moana and Sing have changed places on our January calendar. Moana opens on Friday, January 6, and Sing will play on Friday, January 13. We will also be keeping Rogue One for two weeks.

TWO LOST SOULS Mark your calendars for Sunday, January 15 at 2 pm. Erin Horst and Adam Yankowy will perform Two Lost Souls, a cabaret, at the Palace, sponsored by ACT I. Tickets are $7 for adults and $2 for children, and may be purchased in advance at www.act1.org.