How can you introduce Star Wars? Potentially the most epic series of all time, a brand estimated to be worth 27- 42 billion dollars, anticipated by generations of people. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the newest Star Wars installment, will be at the Palace for two full weeks!

Playing Friday, January 20 through Thursday, February 5 at 7 pm, and in our regular matinee on Mondays, January 23 and 30, Rogue One takes viewers back- way back to the beginning of the story. It even comes before the very first film, 1977’s A New Hope. We all know that the Death Star was created to blow up whole planets, but where did it come from? How did it come about? In Rogue One, the situation in which the Death Star was created comes to life.

Research scientist Galen is in hiding from the Imperial Army, who wants him to finish plans of the Death Star. He tries to refuse, and during the confrontation his wife is killed, while his daughter, Jyn (Felicity Jones), escapes. Afterward, Galen disappears and isn’t seen for 15 years.

Meanwhile, Jyn is put into an Imperial labor camp for crimes against the Empire until she is freed by the Rebel Intelligence Officer, Cassian. The Rebel Army has a job for her- help track down her father. The Rebels hope that with more information about how the Death Star works, they will be more able to defeat it.

Rogue One has all of the elements fans have come to expect from Star Wars films- action, story, excellent costuming and music, CGI, exotic locales, and of course, the voice of James Earl Jones as Darth Vader.

Rogue One has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and audiences. As of January 17th, it has grossed nearly $1 billion against a production budget of $200 million. Rogue One is also the second-highest grossing movie in terms of ticket pre-sales- behind only The Force Awakens.

Rogue One will be shown in 3D (except on Sunday and Tuesday). It runs 133 minutes and is rated PG-13 for extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action.

2D SUNDAY and TUESDAY We've had a request for one more 2D night during a 3D run and with your input, have decided to make Sunday nights another 2D night during 3D showings, beginning this week, with Rogue One. FEBRUARY We have a great February line-up waiting for you: Passengers, Arrival, Fences, La La Land.

