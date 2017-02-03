By Rose Trafford, Vinton Palace

Sometime in the future, humans are exploring other planets. It’s not uncommon. Playing the Palace Friday, February 3 through Thursday, February 9 at 7 pm, and Monday, February 6 at 2 pm, is Passengers. Great explorers still exists, but Earth no longer limits our reach.

The starship Avalon is carrying 5,000 colonists to a new planet christened Homestead II. The colonists are hibernating in individual pods aboard the ship for the journey- a journey that takes 120 years. When two people onboard, Jim (Chris Pratt) and Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence), are awakened 90 years early, they don’t initially realize the mistake. Where is everyone? Why are they awake? Why is everyone else asleep? Eventually they realize that they have only been traveling for 30 years. They can no longer depend on the safety of the hibernation pods. Suddenly, they are aging normally. With 90 years to go until they reach their destination, Jim and Aurora realize that unless they can find a way to hibernate again, they will die aboard the ship.

All the while they are wondering… why are they awake? Did someone wake them up on purpose? And if they did… why? In the end, it’s up to Jim and Aurora to figure out if it’s possible to save the 5,000 colonists, and in the meantime, save themselves.

Passengers is rated PG-13 and runs 116 minutes. The rating comes from “sexuality, nudity, and action/peril.” It is in 3D most of the week, although on Tuesday and now Sunday the movies will be shown in 2D.