Vinton native Erin Horst told the story of how she met her best friend and sin ging partner Adam Yankowy during the “Two Lost Souls” Broadway Cabaret concert at the Vinton Palace on Sunday.

Horst, the daughter of Gerald and Marcy Horst, told the audience she was returning to the Palace stage for the first time in 12 years. She performed in ACT 1 and Vinton-Shellsburg High School plays and musicals. Accompanying the duet on the piano was Erin’s younger sister, Claire

. Erin told the audience that while she sings “Right Hand Man” to Adam on the stage, she actually dedicates that song to Claire.

Scores of Vinton residents and Horst family members attended the concert Sunday afternoon. The duet also performed this past weekend in Des Moines. See and earlier story about Horst and Yankowy HERE.