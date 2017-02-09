Cornell College named over 200 students to its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. Dean’s List students include:

Morgan Barnard of Keystone earned Honors

Cale Jamesson of Keystone earned High Honors

Caitlin Kruckenberg of Garrison earned Honors

Honors signifies a semester grade point average of 3.6 to 3.79; High Honors signifies an average of 3.8 to 3.99; and Highest Honors signifies a 4.0 grade point average.

