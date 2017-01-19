Wartburg College has recognized 444 students who were named the 2016 Fall Term Dean’s List.

Those honored include:

Korbi Burkey of Walker

Katie Hilmer of Dysart

Sara Jorgensen of Vinton

Trevor Krug of Dysart

Weston Krug of Dysart

Kylie Miracle of Vinton

The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits must be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Wartburg students take four courses during Fall Term, which runs from September to December.

