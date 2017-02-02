Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2016-2017 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.50 GPA.

Among the area students named to the list were:

From Newhall, IA, Anna Hagen, Junior, Social Work

