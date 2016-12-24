The meeting of the North Eden Willing Workers 4-H meeting was held December 4, 2016 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Vinton, Iowa. The meeting was called to order at 5 PM.

The club received a contribution from Stephanie Olinger Memorial. Ollinger was a former N.E.W.W member. The new club t-shirts are currently being designed. This year’s Christmas party will be held at Sky Zone, a trampoline park, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Pizza will be served following the trampoline jumping. Members will be caroling downtown Vinton, as well as Windsor Manor on December 9, from 1:30-3:30 PM. Plastics bags are still needed to make plastic bag rugs. The 4-H’ers are making the waterproof rugs for the homeless in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The meeting was adjourned with the 4-H pledge.

Presentations were given by Jonathon Kreutner, on basketball fundamentals, Sophia Kreutner, on the basic referee signals in football, Tucker Clark, on Bass fishing, Anna Becker on how to make a homemade slingshot, and Bryce Radeke on how to make No-Bake Energy Bites. Snacks were provided by Kreutners, Kaisers, and Beirshanks. After the meeting members were encouraged to play “Bobbing for candy canes.”