The following local students were named to the University of Iowa fall 2016 Dean’s List:

Dillon Gusta and Blake Jones of Atkins,

Caitlyn Kithcart of Belle Plaine

Grace Milroy of Brandon

Johnathon Musick of Luzerne

Brett Benson and Micah Hiner of Newhall

Conrad Thompson of Norway

Carley Deklotz of Shellsburg

Alysa Casey and Emma Markowski of Urbana

Kaile Franzenburg of Van Horne

Alexis Hicok , Ben Hyland, Olivia Ketchen, Brian Stainbrook and Taylor Vislisel of Vinton

Carolon Johnson, Ireland Mahoney, Megan Pfeiffer and Sarah Wehrkamp of Walker

The University of Iowa is one of the nation’s premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.

The UI is known around the world for its leadership in the arts, sciences, and humanities. It is home to the first and best creative writing program in the world, a world-class academic medical center and one of America’s top teaching hospitals, and a can-do culture that fosters a campus-wide dedication to student success.