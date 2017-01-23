The following local students were on the Iowa State University College of Business Dean’s List for Fall 2016:
Hannah Gorton of Vinton
Katherine Hanson of Vinton
Brandon Hill of Dysart
Brianna Masten of Van Horne
Keri Webster of Brandon
