The following local students were on the Iowa State University College of Business Dean’s List for Fall 2016:

Hannah Gorton of Vinton

Katherine Hanson of Vinton

Brandon Hill of Dysart

Brianna Masten of Van Horne

Keri Webster of Brandon

