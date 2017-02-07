By Jakob Long VS FFA Co-Reporter

Our annual fruit sales were held October 17th, 2016 through November 9th, 2016. We set a goal of $40,000 and this year was the closest we have came in last 4 years, selling just a little over $36,000. This year we had 2 members who sold over $3000.

Overall sales were $36,409.50 and our highest selling individuals were Eric Henkle and Brock Ortner tied for first followed by Jakob Long, Shelby McDonald, Riley Schneider, Isaac Wiley, Amy Thomas, Cassie Kenny, Brittney Hansen, and George ‘Wes’ Haefner.

Fruit sold included: navel oranges, gala apples, granny smith apples, red delicious apples, braeburn apples, pears, grapefruit, and clementines. We also had a variety of mixed boxes of fruit, spread cheeses, summer sausages, cashews, chocolate covered nuts, and salted & unsalted peanuts. We sold for about 3 weeks to make sure we could get close to our goal. We want to thank everyone who purchased fruit, meat, or cheeses from our chapter because it helps our chapter with our many events throughout the year.