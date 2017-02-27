By: Brittany Hansen, V-S FFA Co-Reporter

On Friday, February 10, 2017, our chapter took 20 FFA members and 4 adults down to the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids for the World’s Toughest Rodeo. The events were barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, and bull riding. Barrel racing requires the horse and it’s jockey to run around 3 barrels in a clover leaf pattern and the fastest time wins. Saddle bronc riding is similar to bull riding and the horse and rider are each scored on technique and aggressiveness of their ride and the rider has to stay on the horse while it bucks for 8 seconds. Bull riding is riding a bull for 8 seconds holding with one hand and being scored very similar to saddle bronc riding. Between saddle bronc riding and bull riding the highest score wins. The rodeo clown kept the crowd entertained with a variety of funny comments and dances, the two trick riders awed the crowd with their death defying tricks on a galloping horse, and the flying frenchmen dove and flipped over a Mexican fighting bull while it ran at him amazing all that were there. All of the members and adults really enjoyed this event, and it was relaxing and fun. The members and the advisor also got the chance to bond with each other and to take a break out of the business of contest and award season.