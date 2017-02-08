Fielding Graduate University is pleased to announce the graduation of Kristin Hopper-Losenicky, a Vinton native. Kristin completed her doctorate in Psychology with a concentration in Media Psychology. She is the daughter of Wade and Shelly Hopper, and the granddaughter of Jack & Patricia Hopper and Russell & the late Donna Adams, all of Vinton. The graduation ceremony was held in Santa Barbara, CA on January 21, 2017 and attended by her husband Jacob Losenicky.

Doctor Hopper-Losenicky completed a successful defense of her dissertation titled “Inspiration and Aspiration: Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Reflect on Role Models, Media Portrayals, and Influences On Occupational Goals.” Kristin will continue in her role as an instructor at Iowa State University and plans to continue her research in conjunction with grant opportunities awarded by ISU and the National Science Foundation. Recent publications include articles in the Journal of Fandom Studies, the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology Compass, and the crossover book Mad Men Unzipped: Fans on Sex, Love and the Sixties on TV.