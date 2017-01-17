Approximately 8,775 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the Fall Semester 2016 Dean’s List.

Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Atkins Ia

Matthew Joseph Voss, 2, Statistics

Belle Plaine Ia

Emily Jane Coover, 4, Animal Science

William John Mengler, 3, Civil Engineering

Colton T. Rabe, 4, Industrial Technology

Blairstown Ia

Evan Paul Lueckenotto, 4, Civil Engineering

David Donald Randall, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology

Keystone Ia

Samantha Jean Sugars, 4, Event Management

Newhall Ia

Megan Marie Blomberg, 4, Athletic Training

Jacob Alan Stoll, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Kaleb P. Thomas, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Norway Ia

James S. Brecht, 3, Agricultural Studies

Devri Lynn Cliburn, 1, Aerospace Engineering

Kristin A. Jensen, 4, Public Relations

Colton David Miller, 3, Construction Engineering

Shellsburg Ia

Noah Lucas Hagen, 4, Physics

Anna Elizabeth Jacobi, 3, Industrial Design

Jake Allen Stodola, 4, Landscape Architecture

Van Horne Ia

Brianna Lyn Masten, 2, Pre-Business

Vinton Ia

Hannah Gorton, 2, Pre-Business

Max N. Griffith, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Katherine Mae Hanson, 4, Management

Matthew Joseph Hart, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Emily G. Howes-Vonstein, 1, Pre-Interior Design

Lindsay Margaret Kelty, 4, Linguistics

Natalie K. Ketchen, 4, Dietetics (H SCI)

Sarah Michaela Kreutner, 2, English

Bailey S. Leonard, 4, Early Childhood Education

Payton Leonard, 3, Pre-Diet and Exercise (H SCI)

Ashley Ann McKenna, 4, Materials Engineering

Natalie Grace Stout, 3, Animal Science

Sydney May Walker, 2, Agricultural Business

Walford Ia

Logan Andrew Heitz, 4, Software Engineering

Matthew Dean Lee, 4, Electrical Engineering

Collin Douglas Powell, 4, Interior Design

Austin P. Schladetzky, 4, Chemical Engineering

Amy Kathleen Smith, 4, Accounting

Jacob M. Sprengeler, 4, Civil Engineering

Watkins Ia

Robert Isaac Kinser, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Neil Scott Schadle, 4, Finance