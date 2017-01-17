Approximately 8,775 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the Fall Semester 2016 Dean’s List.
Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Atkins Ia
Matthew Joseph Voss, 2, Statistics
Belle Plaine Ia
Emily Jane Coover, 4, Animal Science
William John Mengler, 3, Civil Engineering
Colton T. Rabe, 4, Industrial Technology
Blairstown Ia
Evan Paul Lueckenotto, 4, Civil Engineering
David Donald Randall, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Keystone Ia
Samantha Jean Sugars, 4, Event Management
Newhall Ia
Megan Marie Blomberg, 4, Athletic Training
Jacob Alan Stoll, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Kaleb P. Thomas, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Norway Ia
James S. Brecht, 3, Agricultural Studies
Devri Lynn Cliburn, 1, Aerospace Engineering
Kristin A. Jensen, 4, Public Relations
Colton David Miller, 3, Construction Engineering
Shellsburg Ia
Noah Lucas Hagen, 4, Physics
Anna Elizabeth Jacobi, 3, Industrial Design
Jake Allen Stodola, 4, Landscape Architecture
Van Horne Ia
Brianna Lyn Masten, 2, Pre-Business
Vinton Ia
Hannah Gorton, 2, Pre-Business
Max N. Griffith, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Katherine Mae Hanson, 4, Management
Matthew Joseph Hart, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Emily G. Howes-Vonstein, 1, Pre-Interior Design
Lindsay Margaret Kelty, 4, Linguistics
Natalie K. Ketchen, 4, Dietetics (H SCI)
Sarah Michaela Kreutner, 2, English
Bailey S. Leonard, 4, Early Childhood Education
Payton Leonard, 3, Pre-Diet and Exercise (H SCI)
Ashley Ann McKenna, 4, Materials Engineering
Natalie Grace Stout, 3, Animal Science
Sydney May Walker, 2, Agricultural Business
Walford Ia
Logan Andrew Heitz, 4, Software Engineering
Matthew Dean Lee, 4, Electrical Engineering
Collin Douglas Powell, 4, Interior Design
Austin P. Schladetzky, 4, Chemical Engineering
Amy Kathleen Smith, 4, Accounting
Jacob M. Sprengeler, 4, Civil Engineering
Watkins Ia
Robert Isaac Kinser, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Neil Scott Schadle, 4, Finance