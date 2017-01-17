Approximately 8,775 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the Fall Semester 2016 Dean’s List.

Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Atkins Ia

Matthew Joseph Voss, 2, Statistics

Belle Plaine Ia

Emily Jane Coover, 4, Animal Science
William John Mengler, 3, Civil Engineering
Colton T. Rabe, 4, Industrial Technology

Blairstown Ia

Evan Paul Lueckenotto, 4, Civil Engineering
David Donald Randall, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology

Keystone Ia

Samantha Jean Sugars, 4, Event Management

Newhall Ia

Megan Marie Blomberg, 4, Athletic Training
Jacob Alan Stoll, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Kaleb P. Thomas, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Norway Ia

James S. Brecht, 3, Agricultural Studies
Devri Lynn Cliburn, 1, Aerospace Engineering
Kristin A. Jensen, 4, Public Relations
Colton David Miller, 3, Construction Engineering

Shellsburg Ia

Noah Lucas Hagen, 4, Physics
Anna Elizabeth Jacobi, 3, Industrial Design
Jake Allen Stodola, 4, Landscape Architecture

Van Horne Ia

Brianna Lyn Masten, 2, Pre-Business

Vinton Ia

Hannah Gorton, 2, Pre-Business
Max N. Griffith, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Katherine Mae Hanson, 4, Management
Matthew Joseph Hart, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Emily G. Howes-Vonstein, 1, Pre-Interior Design
Lindsay Margaret Kelty, 4, Linguistics
Natalie K. Ketchen, 4, Dietetics (H SCI)
Sarah Michaela Kreutner, 2, English
Bailey S. Leonard, 4, Early Childhood Education
Payton Leonard, 3, Pre-Diet and Exercise (H SCI)
Ashley Ann McKenna, 4, Materials Engineering
Natalie Grace Stout, 3, Animal Science
Sydney May Walker, 2, Agricultural Business

Walford Ia

Logan Andrew Heitz, 4, Software Engineering
Matthew Dean Lee, 4, Electrical Engineering
Collin Douglas Powell, 4, Interior Design
Austin P. Schladetzky, 4, Chemical Engineering
Amy Kathleen Smith, 4, Accounting
Jacob M. Sprengeler, 4, Civil Engineering

Watkins Ia

Robert Isaac Kinser, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Neil Scott Schadle, 4, Finance