Jamie Rich, of Belle Plaine, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester at Buena Vista University. Students named to the Dean’s List must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for the semester, based on a 4.0 grade point system, and must have taken at least 12 hours of coursework.

Hope Kriegel, of Belle Plaine, was named to Buena Vista University’s Dean’s List for terms one and two. Students named to the Dean’s List must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for the two terms, based on a 4.0 grade point system, and must have taken at least 12 hours of coursework.

Kriegel attends BVU’s Marshalltown site.

