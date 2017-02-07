By VS FFA Co-Reporter Jakob Long

The Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter was showcased on RFD-TV over the weekend of January 14-16, 2017, on “This Week In AgriBusiness”, a weekly, one-hour television agri-news program. The FFA Chapter tribute was sponsored by Nationwide Insurance. Our Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter tribute included information about the chapter’s history, activities, and community service. It also includes several photos of the students and their participation in some of our chapter activities. It was a great way to showcase the hard work our members put into our chapter, community, and school. Congratulations to all!

Link to see the video that was broadcast: http://bit.ly/2jswrc5