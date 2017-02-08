Rebecca Morehouse, from Walker, Iowa, is one of 286 individuals who graduated from Central Methodist University in December of 2016.

Graduates included students from CMU’s main campus in Fayette, extended locations, and online programs.

Morehouse earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree through CMU’s Online Program.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

