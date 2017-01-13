Morgan Eggert was one of 272 students named to Concordia University, Nebraska’s honor list for the fall 2016 semester.

The top 25 percent of undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours on the traditional A-F grading scale and receive no failing grades in the semester are eligible to qualify for the honors list.

About Concordia University, Nebraska

Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, that currently serves more than 2,600 students. Concordia offers more than 75 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world. For more information, visit cune.edu.