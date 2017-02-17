The student listed below graduated from Mount Mercy University in February 2017. A commencement ceremony will be held Sunday, May 21, 2017, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

From Urbana, Morgan Sickles, Bachelor of Arts

Founded in 1928, Mount Mercy University offers students a personal, practical and faith-inspired education that distinctly blends professional career preparation and liberal arts with a strong curriculum grounded in leadership and service. A continuously updated undergraduate curriculum, in-demand graduate programs, flexible online courses and the region’s most successful accelerated program have resulted in Mount Mercy being recognized as a distinguished institution and national leader within the Conference for Mercy Higher Education.

For almost 90 years, Mount Mercy has grown in size and reputation, adapting to meet the changing educational needs of the Cedar Rapids community. Its 1,900 students come from around the globe, creating a vibrant, diverse and open-minded campus community. Popular undergraduate majors include business, nursing, criminal justice, education and social work. Graduate programs are offered in criminal justice, strategic leadership, business administration, education, nursing, and marriage and family therapy.

For more information on Mount Mercy, visit mtmercy.edu.

