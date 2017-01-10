The following students are named to Mount Mercy University’s Fall 2016 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.

Atkins, IA – Derick Harman, Graphic Design, Pheu Lamer, Applied Management, Megan Mishmash, Nursing, Lauren Ness, Accounting, Zachariah Steffen, Biology, Catherine Veerhusen, Business

Belle Plaine, IA – Paige Drahos, Nursing, Joshua Long, Biology, Julie Long, Nursing

Blairstown, IA – Trevor Hartz, Management, Brian Miller, Social Work, Benjamin Rabe, Accounting

Keystone, IA – Tanner Childs, Management, Leah McFarlane, Hum Res Mgmt

Luzerne, IA – Abigail Lohf, Nursing

Newhall, IA – Miranda Hammes, Management, Cynthia Schmitz, Business,

Shellsburg, IA – Tracy Wilson, Nursing AP

Vinton, IA – Cali Arbuckle, Nursing, Joel Barnes, Criminal Justice, Brea Griffith, Elementary Education,

Stephanie Roethler, Nursing AP

Walford, IA – Kelsee Castonguay, Nursing, Michelle Ernst, Nursing AP

Founded in 1928, Mount Mercy University offers students a personal, practical and faith-inspired education that distinctly blends professional career preparation and liberal arts with a strong curriculum grounded in leadership and service. A continuously updated undergraduate curriculum, in-demand graduate programs, flexible online courses and the region’s most successful accelerated program have resulted in Mount Mercy being recognized as a distinguished institution and national leader within the Conference for Mercy Higher Education.

For almost 90 years, Mount Mercy has grown in size and reputation, adapting to meet the changing educational needs of the Cedar Rapids community. Its nearly 1,900 students come from around the globe, creating a vibrant, diverse and open-minded campus community. Popular undergraduate majors include business, nursing, criminal justice, education and social work. Graduate programs are offered in criminal justice, strategic leadership, business administration, education, nursing, and marriage and family therapy.

For more information on Mount Mercy, visit www.mtmercy.edu.

Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy University is the regional Catholic, Mercy University that promises students of diverse backgrounds, ages and faiths a challenging, practical education that inspires them to discover knowledge, build community and lead courageous lives. Mount Mercy offers baccalaureate and graduate education to nearly 1,900 enrolled students and uniquely blends an outstanding liberal arts education with equally outstanding professional preparation.