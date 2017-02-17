The University of Dubuque held a December Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Heritage Center’s John and Alice Butler Hall on campus. Degrees were conferred upon 127 undergraduate and 48 graduate students.

Graduates include from Atkins:

Kara Krueger, Master of Business Administration

Justin Lorenzen, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude

Henry Grubb, PhD, professor of psychology and assistant to the vice president for academic affairs on diversity at UD, delivered the Commencement address titled “Prepared for the Successful and Rewarding Life.”

