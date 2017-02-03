The following local students earned degrees from the University of Iowa at the close of the fall 2016 semester:

Paige Holmes of Blairstown received a BA-Health and Human Physiology degree

Johnathon Musick of Luzerne received a BA-History degree

Conrad Thompson of Norway received a BSE-Electrical Engineering- with Distinction degree

