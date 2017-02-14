Rachel Gordon of Shellsburg has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

Gordon, a sophomore English major, was named to the Dean’s List for the College of Arts and Sciences.

More than 4,500 students at Nebraska have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 or more graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.

* College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Steven F. Waller.

* College of Architecture, top 10 percent of the students in the college; Dean Katherine S. Ankerson.

* College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Joseph Francisco.

* College of Business Administration, 3.6; Interim Dean Kathy Farrell.

* College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Marjorie Kostelnik.

* College of Engineering, 3.5; Interim Dean Lance C. Perez.

* College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Maria Marron.

* Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Charles O’Connor.