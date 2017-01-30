UNI names area students to Fall 2016 semester Dean’s List
To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.
Atkins, IA Marissa Benischek
Atkins, IA Micayla Dawson
Atkins, IA Kelsey Ettleman
Atkins, IA Elizabeth Gleason
Atkins, IA Alyssa Hoeppner
Atkins, IA Kayla Minkel
Atkins, IA Katelyn Mishmash
Atkins, IA Timothy Morris
Atkins, IA Morgan Renfer
Atkins, IA Bryce Volk
Atkins, IA Madison Weekly
Belle Plaine, IA Matthew Mengler
Dysart, IA Abigail Ollendieck
Fremont, IA Trevor Swartz
Garrison, IA Abigail Scheel
La Porte City, IA Kortney Brustkern
La Porte City, IA Emily Johanningmeier
Norway, IA Cormick Michael
Norway, IA Natalie Towe
Urbana, IA McKenna Beaty
Van Horne, IA Elizabeth Embray
Van Horne, IA Kaelyn Knaack
Van Horne, IA Elizabeth Thompson
Van Horne, IA Michael Zittergruen
Vinton, IA Stephanie Berry
Vinton, IA Amanda Dedrick
Vinton, IA Nolan Edwards
Vinton, IA Bristian Gerber
Vinton, IA Daniel Janssen
Vinton, IA Emma Lippmann
Vinton, IA Jessica Noren
Vinton, IA Sierra Rast
Vinton, IA Anna Sagan
Vinton, IA Nolan Sagan
Walford, IA Madelyn Baetsle
Walford, IA Delaney Hoffman
Walford, IA Evan Lefebure
Walford, IA Megan Privratsky
Watkins, IA Brady Stramer