University of Northern Iowa awards degrees to 807 Fall grads

New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa .

A * preceding a name indicates “graduated with honors,” ** means “graduated with high honors,” and *** means “graduated with highest honors”

Keystone, IA Hannah Kimm

Bachelor of Arts Communication Disorders

La Porte City, IA Katie Gross

Bachelor of Arts Soc Sci Tch-Plan B All Soc Sci

Vinton, IA Megan Albertsen

Master of Arts Phy Ed: Teaching-Pedagogy

Vinton, IA Natasha Becker

Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education

Vinton, IA * Nolan Edwards

Bachelor of Arts Psychology

Vinton, IA Samantha Jorgensen

Bachelor of Arts Art: Studio Emphasis

Vinton, IA Melinda McClintock

Master of Arts Phy Ed: Teaching-Pedagogy

Vinton, IA Carly Pasker

Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education

Vinton, IA Robert Phillips

Bachelor of Arts Political Science

Walford, IA * Anastasia Jordan

Bachelor of Arts English

Walford, IA ** Evan Lefebure

Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Admin

Watkins, IA Karson Kuester

Bachelor of Arts Finance: Financial Management

Watkins, IA Robert Rathje

Bachelor of Arts Mvmnt & Exrc Sci: Exercise Sci