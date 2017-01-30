University of Northern Iowa awards degrees to 807 Fall grads
New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa .
A * preceding a name indicates “graduated with honors,” ** means “graduated with high honors,” and *** means “graduated with highest honors”
Keystone, IA Hannah Kimm
Bachelor of Arts Communication Disorders
La Porte City, IA Katie Gross
Bachelor of Arts Soc Sci Tch-Plan B All Soc Sci
Vinton, IA Megan Albertsen
Master of Arts Phy Ed: Teaching-Pedagogy
Vinton, IA Natasha Becker
Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education
Vinton, IA * Nolan Edwards
Bachelor of Arts Psychology
Vinton, IA Samantha Jorgensen
Bachelor of Arts Art: Studio Emphasis
Vinton, IA Melinda McClintock
Master of Arts Phy Ed: Teaching-Pedagogy
Vinton, IA Carly Pasker
Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education
Vinton, IA Robert Phillips
Bachelor of Arts Political Science
Walford, IA * Anastasia Jordan
Bachelor of Arts English
Walford, IA ** Evan Lefebure
Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Admin
Watkins, IA Karson Kuester
Bachelor of Arts Finance: Financial Management
Watkins, IA Robert Rathje
Bachelor of Arts Mvmnt & Exrc Sci: Exercise Sci