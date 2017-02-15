The Vinton-Shellsburg 2017 Debate Team performed exceptionally well at the Iowa High School Speech Association’s State Debate Tournament held on the DMACC Campus in Ankeny on January 6th and 7th. Each team debated five times over the weekend on the topic, Resolved: In order to better respond to international conflicts, the United States should significantly increase its military spending. These students represented the V-S Community with style.

A special CONGRATULATIONS goes to the team of David Steele and Jared Thompson for advancing to the Octofinal Round! This is a wonderful accomplishment for these two students!

The V-S Debate Team photo: Back row: Charley Cooling, David Steele, Jared Thompson, Caitlyn Martin, Miranda Walker, Makayla Moeller, Morgan White, Grace Petrzelka. Front row: Hannah Haisman, Brittany Grendler, Jackson Meyer, Ethan Horak.