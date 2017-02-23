The Vinton Lions and Kiwanis Clubs saw a preview this week of a public show the Vinton-Shellsburg High School Speech Department has planned for March 26.

The VSHS students earned many Division 1 ratings (the highest level possible) during contests this season. And the one-act play group was selected to perform at last weekend’s All-State Festival.

On Wednesday, two groups of students performed for the Lions Club’s weekly luncheon at Pizza Ranch. A quartet of girls performed a mime called “No Selfie Control,” and the Music Theatre group performed its song from the musical “Carrie.”