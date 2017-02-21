Breast Cancer Survivors We will meet Monday,March 13 at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and conversation at Windsor Manor in the dining room. Meal cost is $7. After the meal, Molly Gardemann from VGH Therapy Dept. will speak to us on Lymphedema. Reservations not required. Please call Angie Tharp 472-2994, Lisa Staab 472-5255 Lu Karr 319-560-9408 or Janet Woodhouse 472-4862 if you have questions.