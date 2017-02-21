Breast Cancer Survivors We will meet Monday,March 13 at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and conversation at Windsor Manor in the dining room. Meal cost is $7. After the meal, Molly Gardemann from VGH Therapy Dept. will speak to us on Lymphedema. Reservations not required. Please call Angie Tharp 472-2994, Lisa Staab 472-5255 Lu Karr 319-560-9408 or Janet Woodhouse 472-4862 if you have questions.
Related Posts
Fields of Faith set for Wednesday at Union football field
October 3, 2016
2016 December Words on Wellness (WOW) newsletter
November 14, 2016
VPRD Craft and Bake Sale set for Saturday
November 3, 2016