As we are all busy breaking in and filing up our new 2017 calendars, I just want to take a moment to remind everyone of some important dates for 2017!

The Cedar River R.A.T.S. would like you to pencil in Saturday, August 5th for our annual (or semi-annual) Cedar River Clean Up. The route this year (Mother Nature willing, of course) will be from Mt. Auburn to Vinton. Watch our local media for more information to come!

Also, it’s official!! The 11th Annual Boomtown Vinton will be Saturday, August 26th! Be sure to let your friends and family know, and it’s never too soon to get your seats reserved!! Again, stay tuned to your local media for more information!

If you have questions on either of these events, feel free to call 319-558-7476 for more information.