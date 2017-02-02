By Kelly Schmidt, ASAC Certified Prevention Specialist

On Thursday, February 23, 2017, AC4C (Alliance of Coalitions for Change) will be hosting “If You Care About…” Day on the Hill for Substance Abuse Prevention. This is a day where high schoolers and coalition representatives from all across Iowa come together on Capitol Hill in Des Moines to meet with legislators to discuss issues of concern regarding youth substance use. This year the focus will be underage drinking and youth marijuana use. Some of the students attending are part of youth advocacy groups and others go because they are passionate about these issues and would like to see changes.

Not only do the students get an opportunity to share their concerns and educate their legislators about these issues and how these issues are affecting their communities, they also get the opportunity to see Capitol Hill and learn about the legislative process.

If you would like more information about this event, contact Jennifer Husmann at 319-462-4327 ext. 202 or email jhusmann@asac.us.