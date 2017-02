The Vinton Garden Club invites the public to the Benton County Extension Office, 501 1st Ave. Vinton, Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1:00 p.m. to listen to their guest speaker, Jennifer Shull from Culver’s Garden Center and Greenhouse

talk on new varieties for 2017.

She may even bring along some plants for you to see. Please make a reservation by Tues. morning Feb. 21 to Sharen Stueck 319-551-4988 or Fran Stueck 319-472-3032 or email franstueck@yahoo.com.