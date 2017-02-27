Every pint of blood donated through LifeServe Blood Center has the power to give more time, more smiles and more special days to local hospital patients.

Premature babies, mothers after delivery, cancer patients, trauma victims and those receiving organ transplants can use blood in their journey toward wellness. Since blood cannot be artificially made, these hospital patients are counting on you to provide that lifesaving link.

Schedule an appointment at an upcoming blood drive in your community today!

Virginia Gay Hospital and Vinton Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, March 21, 2017 from 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM at Virginia Gay Hospital, 502 N 9th Ave.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

LifeServe Blood Center was established in April, 2010 when The Blood Center of Iowa joined operations with Siouxland Community Blood Bank. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center provides blood and blood products to more than 100 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800.287.4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.