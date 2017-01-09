Leo Mell, Norway, beat breast cancer, but it does not end there. A benefit to earn money for therapy will be held for Leo, who has no feeling of his legs, due to spinal cancer,.

Leo can not walk, and is confined to a bed, mainly, at the Belle Plaine care facility, nursing home. Leo’s insurance does not pay for therapy, however, the benefit will help pay for some therapy, for Leo.

A benefit will be held with a Silent Auction, a Bake Sale, and Foods, on Sunday, February 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Norway American Legion / Community Building on South Street. There may be a band, also.

Items for donation may be brought at 10 a.m. to the Norway American Legion / Community Building on South Street, or to 216 Turner Street, Watkins, (Dan Stramer residence garage area, on 2nd Street.)

This event is sponsored by the fraternal organization, National Catholic Society of Foresters, Saint Mary’s Court 815, Norway. The goal is to reach at least $1,500, with a matching fee given by the high court. Feel free to share the news with your friends, and mark your calendars..Anyone who wishes to assist the Foresters with this event may contact Alice Stramer. at 227-7858.