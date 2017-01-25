The following Central College students were named to the dean’s list for fall 2016.

Hailey Benson of Newhall

Drew Kithcart of Atkins

Mitchell Knock of Atkins

Macy Miner of Van Horne

Kailey Phillips of Keystone

Jamie Retz of Newhall

Kaitlyn Wells of Atkins

The dean’s list honor is awarded to full-time students at Central College who achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.

Founded in 1853, Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, residential four-year liberal arts college known for its academic rigor and strength in global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), sustainability education, athletics success and tradition, and leadership and service. Central continues to value its long-standing relationship with the Reformed Church in America.